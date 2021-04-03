AI in Agriculture market is projected to reach US$ 3013 million during the forecast period 2020- 2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global AI in Agriculture market is projected to reach the valuation of US$ 3013 million by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 21.6%. This can be attributed to factors such as rising demand for agricultural production, increased adoption of advanced technologies and smart sensors, rapid demand for drones in farms, and increased need for monitoring of livestock.

Using AI in agriculture provides various focal points, such as maximizing product yields using machine learning and Image recognition methods. For example, the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) partnered with Microsoft to develop an AI-based sowing app that sends sowing alerts to ranchers indicating the following date. Earlier technological innovations and the modernization of GPS make ranchers and agricultural specialist cooperatives expect that further changes would increase profitability. For example, in addition to the present non-military benefits offered by GPS, nations are preparing to upgrade a second and a third signal on GPS satellites. This execution of new flags will improve the quality and, in addition, the ability of farming activities, and in the coming years will increase the overall productivity.

Growth Drivers

Growing demand for monitoring of livestock

Increasing demand for livestock tracking is one of the key drivers of AI in the agricultural industry. Livestock plays a key role in meeting the demand for meat, milk, eggs, and wool. With changing lifestyles, growing population, and rising per capita income levels, meat, eggs, and milk consumption are increasing globally. In addition, to meet the demand for protein-rich foods, livestock health needs to be regularly monitored. Through applying advanced AI technologies, such as facial recognition for livestock and image classification combined with body condition score and feeding habits, dairy farms can now track all behavioral aspects of a herd individually.

Rising adoption of IoT

Another major factor driving AI in the agricultural market is the rising adoption of IoT. The IoT industry is growing globally with the increasing use of mobile devices and cloud computing. Different advantages provided by IoT, such as the ability to handle large amounts of structured and unstructured data format, drive IoT demand in agriculture sector.

Health monitoring of crops

Together with hyperspectral imaging and 3D laser scanning, remote sensing techniques are crucial for creating crop metrics through thousands of acres. It has the likelihood of leading revolutionary change in the way farmland is observed by farmers from both the perspective of time and effort. It system will also be used to track crops during their entire lifecycle that includes reporting in the event of abnormalities.

Automation techniques in irrigation and enabling farmers

Irrigation is one of the processes involving human-intensive methods of agriculture. Machines trained on historical weather patterns, soil quality and crop types to grow will automate irrigation and increase overall yield production. With nearly 65-75% of the world’s freshwater used in irrigation, automation will help farmers handle their water problems better.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global market size of the AI in agriculture.

Analyzing careful market segmentation and estimating value-based market size through region-based segmentation.

The global AI market for agriculture is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, South America, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorize and forecast the global AI in the agricultural market based on the range of products, technology, and applications linked to the region.

To examine competitive developments in the global AI market, such as technological advancement, services, and regulatory framework.

To emphasize the impact study of market dynamics variables such as users, constraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Profiling key players strategically and analyzing their market shares comprehensively, together with detailing the competitive environment for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million/Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By Offering, By Technology, By Application and region Key Players IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Bayer AG, Deere & Company, A.A.A. Taranis Visual Ltd, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries, Ag Leader Technology, Trimble Inc., Google LLC, Gamaya SA, Granular Inc., PrecisionHawk, SAP and Other Prominent Players

By Offering

Hardware

Processor

Storage Device

Network

Software

AI Solutions

AI Platform

Services

Deployment & Integration

Support & Maintenance

By Technology

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytics

By Application

Precision Farming

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Other Applications (Smart Greenhouse Application, Soil Management etc.)

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Recent Development

– At the 3rd AI Good Global Summit in Geneva, XAG, a Chinese company, presented its innovative solutions for integrating drones with AI and IoT technologies to achieve precision farming and introduce revolutionary changes to the food system. XAG drives AI-powered intelligent devices such as drones and sensors to develop digital farming infrastructure in rural areas and enables precision agriculture wherever it is required, which, for example, targets precisely pesticides, seeds, fertilizers and water. April 2019 – Yara and IBM Services have joined forces in innovating and selling digital agricultural technologies that will help boost global food production. Yara and IBM will be designing digital technologies that enable skilled and smallholder farmers to improve farming practices in a sustainable manner to increase yields, crop quality and profits. The collaboration will focus on all aspects of farm optimization and apply AI, machine learning and in-field data to unlock new insights for farmers, especially in the field of weather data, where weather companies will provide real-time actionable recommendations for hyperlocal weather forecasts tailored to the specific needs of individual fields / crops.

