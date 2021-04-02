Understanding Impact of COVID-19 on Textile Chemicals Market

Europe Textile Chemicals Market for Technical Textiles: Key Highlights

The Europe demand for textile chemicals for technical textile stood nearly US$ 647.9 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach over US$ 857.7 Mn by 2027 . Increasing demand for textile chemicals in rapidly growing technical textile application segments such as Agrotech, Meditech and Hometech is estimated to propel the Europe textile chemicals market for technical textiles in the next few years.

in and is projected to reach over by . Increasing demand for textile chemicals in rapidly growing technical textile application segments such as Agrotech, Meditech and Hometech is estimated to propel the Europe textile chemicals market for technical textiles in the next few years. Textile chemicals enhance and optimize the manufacturing process, thereby providing outstanding properties to final products. Textile chemicals offer various properties for specific functions or a particular desirable appearance.

Rising significance of geotextiles in Europe is estimated to offer immense opportunities to the textile chemicals market for technical textiles in the coming years. Various government initiatives and increase in research and development activities that focus on soil protection and environmental conservation are likely to boost the textile chemicals market for technical textiles in Europe in the near future.

However, several environmental regulations on textile chemicals and emergence of equivalently effective bio-based alternatives for textile chemicals are expected to hamper market growth during the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=4050

Europe Textile Chemicals Market for Technical Textiles: Segmental Insights

Coating & sizing chemicals was the largest product segment of the Europe textile chemicals market for technical textiles, accounting for more than 30% share in 2018 . A major share of demand for technical textiles originates from numerous end-user industries such as automotive, environmental protection, sports equipment and sportswear, construction, packaging, healthcare, and agriculture

share in . A major share of demand for technical textiles originates from numerous end-user industries such as automotive, environmental protection, sports equipment and sportswear, construction, packaging, healthcare, and agriculture Finishing agents is anticipated to be the fastest growing product segment of the Europe textile chemicals market for technical textiles in the coming years. Continual growth in demand for high-quality finished fabrics coupled with significant requirement of texture exquisite fabrics is estimated to drive the textile chemicals market for technical textiles during the forecast period.

Mobiltech application segment dominated the Europe textile chemicals market for technical textiles in 2018 and accounted for over 25% of the market share in the same year. Mobiltech textiles are employed in numerous end-user applications pertaining to the transportation industry. Increasing demand for these textiles in various end-user industries such as automobile, railway, ship, aircraft and spacecraft is expected to drive the market for technical textiles in Europe.

Request For Custom Research

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=4050

Europe Textile Chemicals Market for Technical Textiles: Regional Insights

Germany, Italy, Spain, and France were the key consumers of textile chemicals for technical textiles in Europe in 2018 . Demand for textile chemicals is rising owing to flourishing packaging and automotive industry.

. Demand for textile chemicals is rising owing to flourishing packaging and automotive industry. Russia & CIS is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade is focusing on supporting the country’s technical textiles and nonwovens industries. The Government of Russia aims to increase the share of domestically made technical textiles up to 80% of the local market by 2027. Of late, the country has been utilizing its large reserves of oil and other resources, including timber and other raw materials, for the production of synthetics.

of the local market by Of late, the country has been utilizing its large reserves of oil and other resources, including timber and other raw materials, for the production of synthetics. In UK, dye & dyestuff dominated the Europe textile chemicals for technical textiles market in 2018. Dyeing is the process of adding color to textile products such as fibers, yarns, and fabrics. Dyeing is usually done in a special solution containing dyes and a particular chemical material. After dyeing, dye molecules have uncut chemical bond with fiber molecules.

Buy Now :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=4050<ype=S

Europe Textile Chemicals: Competition Landscape

Major manufacturers of textile chemicals include The DyStar Group The Lubrizol Corporation The Dow Chemical Company Huntsman Corporation Kiri Industries Limited Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., Ltd. (Lonsen) BASF SE ARCHROMA MANAGEMENT LLC Solvay S.A. Bayer MaterialScience AG.

Majority of the textile chemicals manufacturers have integrated operations in order to increase their profit margins and secure their market shares. However, increase in environmental regulations regarding textile chemicals and considerable development of eco-friendly textile chemicals are expected to affect the overall dynamics of the textile chemicals market, resulting in reduced domination of top companies.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valuation-of-usd11-5-billion-to-be-reached-by-formaldehyde-market-by-2027-tmr-833428417.html

About Us :

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.