U.S. Skincare Devices Market Growth, Demand, Analysis and Forecast by 2024

The U.S. skincare devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period with its market size is predicted to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2024. The technological advancements, high awareness regarding skincare, high prevalence of skin diseases, high healthcare expenditure, high disposable income, and increasing geriatric population are the primary growth drivers for the U.S.

Among different treatment types, the skincare devices market is categorized into treatment devices and diagnostic devices. Treatment devices hold larger share as compared to the diagnostic devices and contribute larger revenue for market players.

Diagnostic skincare devices market is further segmented into biopsy devices, dermatoscopes, image-guided systems, and others. Of all these diagnostic devices, image-guided systems market is anticipated to observe the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the U.S. skincare devices market is segmented into hair removal, skin rejuvenation, diseases diagnosis and treatment, cellulite reduction, skin tightening & body contouring, others. The highest growth for skincare devices is predicted to be observed for skin tightening and body contouring application.

Some of the players operating in the U.S. skincare devices industry are Michelson Diagnostic Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Alma Lasers Ltd., PhotoMedex Inc., Hologic Inc., Bausch Health., Galderma SA, Syneron Medical Ltd., and Panasonic Corporation.

Application Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Hair Removal

Skin Rejuvenation

Diseases Diagnosis and Treatment

Cellulite Reduction

Skin Tightening & Body Contouring

Others

End-User Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Dermatology Clinics

Hospitals

Spas and Salons

Others

