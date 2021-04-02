U.S. Beauty Devices Market Research Report, Industry Insights, Past, Present & Future Analysis by 2024

The U.S. beauty devices market size is set to reach USD 31.1 billion by 2024, observing a CAGR of 17.0% during forecast period. The U.S. beauty devices market is driven by the factors such as technological advancements, adoption of at-home LED therapy devices and acne treatment devices.

The U.S. per capita is among the highest in the world, which illustrates high affordability of premium devices in the country. The industry players invest huge capital on research and development to manufacture devices with premium quality, as the U.S. is a lucrative destination for high end premium products. Aging population also leads to considerable growth in the demand for beauty care devices in the country.

Spas and salons are the largest end users of beauty devices in the U.S. and its demand of these devices is anticipated to remain the largest in the coming years also, as these has been an increase in the number of spas and salons in the country. The fastest growing demand for these devices is witnessed among at home users in the U.S., primarily due to the development of hand-held devices and aging population.