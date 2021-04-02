Specialty Silica Market Size, Risk, Entry Barrier, Distribution Channel, Distributor

Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis Restricts Companies from Investing in Production Technologies

Rubber production and prices have been severely hit due to COVID-19-induced trade restrictions. Specialty silica, being one of the key materials in rubber production, is simultaneously experiencing a dip in prices. As such, manufacturers in the specialty silica market are expecting a surge in the demand for rubber and silica in the first quarter of 2021. India, one of the key producers of rubber worldwide witnessed a sharp fall in rubber prices until the month of August 2020.

Factory closures and volatile demand and supply are affecting the growth of the specialty silica market amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The uncertainty of lockdown restrictions due to the growing number of active COVID-19 cases in India, the U.S., Russia, and European countries has restricted manufacturers from investing in new production technologies and machineries.

Spherical Particle Morphology Used to Engineer Paints for Wet Reaction Conditions

Burnishing and wet abrasion resistance are key formulating challenges faced by manufacturers of modern architectural paints. Existing filler and formulation options show limited support and this is emerging as a challenge for paint manufacturers. Hence, companies in the specialty silica market are gaining a strong research base in particle morphology of fillers. For instance, Evonik Industries— a Germany-based specialty chemicals company is gaining market recognition for SPHERILEX®— a novel synthetic silica, which is produced using the unique method of the spherical particle morphology.

Synthetic silica is being engineered to improve durability and burnish the resistance of paints and coatings. Companies in the specialty silica market are eliminating the need for traditional silica benefits in coatings so that these products offer variations in wet reaction process conditions.

Silica Leakage Leads to Potential Damage of Downstream Wastewater Equipment in Facilities

The specialty silica market is expected to surpass the valuation of US$ 10 Bn by the end of 2030. However, manufacturers face issues of silica leakage, which occurs due to the rise in silica levels at a facility’s raw water treatment system. This leads to problems of excess silica in the form of effluents and create challenges in wastewater treatment. Hence, companies in the specialty silica market are adopting smart planning measures to avoid potential damage to the downstream wastewater equipment, owing to scaling and fouling.

Samco Technologies, designs, manufactures, and services custom wastewater equipment systems, and is educating silica manufacturers that the chemical feeders and sludge handling components used in lime softening systems should be of adequate capacity to manage silica removal.

Increasing Production Capacities Helps Manufacturers Scale Business in Asia and Middle East

Investments in production capacities is helping companies in the specialty silica market to scale their business in European countries. For instance, W.R. Grace— a producer of high-performance specialty chemicals and materials, has announced the opening of its new 8,200 square-meter colloidal silica plant based in Worms, Germany. In-house R&D facilities are boosting the credibility credentials of manufacturers in the specialty silica market. Apart from Europe, silica manufacturers are unlocking revenue opportunities in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Silica manufacturers are increasing their production capabilities to meet the growing worldwide demand for specialty silica. This explains why the specialty silica market is projected to clock a favorable CAGR of 6% during the assessment period. Apart from coatings and rubber, manufacturers are catering to a myriad of applications in casting binders, catalysts, and refractory additives.

