Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Analysis by Industry Size, Revenue Growth, Companies Share, Scope, Future Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis by 2026
According to IMARC Group’s new report, titled “Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market reached a value of nearly US$ 8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.
The major factors driving the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market include the rising prevalence of obesity, sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary patterns of consumers. Along with this, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to osteoarthritis, is propelling the demand for improved medicines and therapeutics across the globe. Rising expenditure for improving the healthcare infrastructure and investments in research and development (R&D) activities for introducing novel biomarkers and diagnostics are supporting the market growth further.
Osteoarthritis (OA) is a common chronic joint disease that affects the hips, small joints of fingers, knees, and lower back and neck. The disease is the result of progressive degeneration of the protective cartilage. Some common OA symptoms include pain, tenderness, grating sensation, swelling, stiffness, loss of flexibility, and bone spurs. According to the alleviation levels of these symptoms, various surgical procedures and medications are prescribed to patients. Other than this, supportive devices, physical therapies, and alternative medicines are also utilized to improve joint function and relieve pain.
Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Johnson & Johnson Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Pfizer Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Sanofi S.A.
- Anika Therapeutics Inc.
- Flexion Therapeutics Inc.
- Horizon Therapeutics Plc
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
The report has segmented the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market on the basis of anatomy type, drug type, route of administration, end user and region.
Breakup by Anatomy Type:
- Knee
- Hip
- Hand
- Spine
- Others
Breakup by Drug Type:
- Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
- Analgesics
- Corticosteroids
- Others
Breakup by Route of Administration:
- Parenteral
- Topical
- Oral
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Medical Institutions
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
