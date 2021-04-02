Natural Oil Polyol Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2014-2027
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Natural Oil Polyol, which studied Natural Oil Polyol industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
This report researches the worldwide Natural Oil Polyol market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study categorizes the global Natural Oil Polyol breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Natural oil polyols, as the name suggests, are derived from a variety of natural oil sources and hold an impressive environment friendliness quotient owing to their non-polluting, bio-based raw materials. Key varieties of plant oils as well as animal oils used to manufacture polyols include soy oil, palm oil, castor oil, sunflower oil, canola oil, peanut oil, olive oil, mustard oil, lard, and tallow. However, the demand for plant oil polyols is presently much higher than that for animal oil polyols. Polyols find extensive usage as raw materials in the manufacture of polyurea and polyurethane, both important compounds with vast applications in industries such as construction, paints and coatings, furnishing, and automotive. While a significant share of the global polyol production still heavily involves petroleum and petroleum-derived feedstock, the rising demand for cleaner and environment friendly polyols is bringing about a dynamic shift in the scenario. Production of polyols from natural oils is increasingly gaining traction and the global natural oil polyol is swiftly becoming one of the key arms of the global polyol industry.
Competitive Players
The Natural Oil Polyol market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:
Biobased Technologies
Emery Oleochemicals
Cargill Incorporation
Jayant Agro Organics
Bayer Material Science
Huntsman Corporation
The Dow Chemical
Worldwide Natural Oil Polyol Market by Application:
Construction
Automotive
Food
Others
Natural Oil Polyol Type
Soy Oil Polyol
Castor Oil Polyol
Palm Oil Polyol
Canola Oil Polyol
Sunflower Oil Polyol
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Natural Oil Polyol Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Natural Oil Polyol Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Natural Oil Polyol Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Natural Oil Polyol Market in Major Countries
7 North America Natural Oil Polyol Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Natural Oil Polyol Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Natural Oil Polyol Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Natural Oil Polyol Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others
Target Audience:
Natural Oil Polyol manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of Natural Oil Polyol
Natural Oil Polyol industry associations
Product managers, Natural Oil Polyol industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Natural Oil Polyol potential investors
Natural Oil Polyol key stakeholders
Natural Oil Polyol end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
