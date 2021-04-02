Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2020 to 2027 and Industry Analysis Report

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Mosquito Repellent Bracelets market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Mosquito Repellent Bracelets market are also predicted in this report.

On the basis of product type, the Natural Mosquito Repellent Wristband segment is projected to account for the largest revenue market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 91.78 % market share in 2017.In the applications, the Adult segment was estimated to account for the highest revenue share of 76.48% in 2017 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025.

The mosquito repellent bracelet is a very popular product for outdoor protection such as camping, jogging, fishing, gardening, etc. and especially for kids because they are fun. Different repellents are used in bracelets, generally they are made from a natural mosquito repellent such as citronella oil, lemon eucalyptus oil, geraniol oil and other natural perfumes. In this report, there are three type Mosquito Repellent Bracelets are counted including Natural Mosquito Repellent Wristband, Chemical Mosquito Repellent Wristband and Electric Repellent Watch.

Competitive Landscape

Important players profiled in the global Mosquito Repellent Bracelets market include:

babygo

Parakito

Bugslock

Dabur

Runben

Kinven

Shanghai Windtalk Leisure

Application Segmentation

Children

Adult

Market Segments by Type

Electric Repellent Watch

Natural Mosquito Repellent Wristband

Chemical Mosquito Repellent Wristband

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Market in Major Countries

7 North America Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Global Mosquito Repellent Bracelets market: regional segments

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

