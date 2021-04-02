mHealth Applications Market is expected to Grow at CAGR 40.1% by 2028 owing to Travel Limitations for Healthcare across Various Regions, says Absolute Markets Insights

Healthcare industry has been a notable adopter of technology across various processes in the sector. Operations ranging from the onboarding of patients in healthcare facilities to intense medical research have been integrating various forms of software or applications for the optimization of the workflow and helping in better completion rates of various business processes. These solutions are integrated in the everyday operations of the healthcare sector in order to aid the working of the healthcare facilities and provide patients with care of the highest order.

The adoption of mobile devices for health applications has been observed to growing among users across various age groups. The awareness regarding the mHealth applications among the youth population has been influential for the increasing adoption of numerous mHealth Applications Market offerings. Increasing number of features in software for mobile platforms has been observed across various devices. This is helpful in numerous applications ranging through various industry verticals. The integration of technology in the patient side across the healthcare sector. This is majorly observed owing to the improvements in key healthcare parameters observed among the patients due to the adoption of software for monitoring procedures. The major areas for the adoption of mHealth applications are observed to be physical health and mental health. Physical health has been a notable application area for software solutions. Increasing awareness regarding physical fitness among the working population, along with increasing feature set of the software from various mHealth Applications Market participants have led to increasing adoption of mHealth applications for physical fitness. In addition to the traditional features for the monitoring of physical fitness parameters, market participants have also started to integrate features that include parameters related to women’s health. These efforts are expected to increase their customer base by helping women in monitoring their health parameters for further processing. Mental health applications have been growing in terms of adoption across various regions owing to increasing awareness regarding mental health among the general population along with increasing research initiatives related to the relationship of technology in the treatment of certain mental disorders. These initiatives are seen to be helpful for various patients and are expected to help in the development of innovative mHealth applications in the near future. mHealth Applications Market participants are developing their applications with newer feature sets in order to increase the expanse of their solutions and to appeal a wider customer base.

The lockdowns enforced across various regions from the governing authorities were focused on the reduction of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the regions. This has been observed to be helpful in the main motive but has affected patients with other disorders to have easy travel for their appointments. mHealth applications have been extremely helpful for medical professionals and patients in order to have consultation and remote monitoring processes without the need of meeting in person. In addition to this, growing awareness regarding the feature set of the applications have led to consistent growth in terms of adoption for the applications across numerous countries in various regions. Consultations for medical ailments other than the traditional symptoms for the novel coronavirus were limited across various countries owing to concerns related to potential transmission of the virus to the incoming patients. This created a demand among patients and doctors for innovative solutions that would help them in interacting with each other without the need of travelling to the clinics. mHealth applications have been vital in creating a bridge among patients and doctors for the transfer of information and lead to better consulting outcomes in the current scenario. In addition to this, limitations for the travel had led medical professionals into certain problems related to the monitoring of patients in critical conditions who are currently in home care or alternative care settings. mHealth applications have been significantly helpful in allowing medical personnel to undertake monitoring of the patient’s healthcare parameters from remote locations. This is expected to help the overall efficiency of the care provided and help in assessing the patient in an optimal manner even from remote spaces. These factors are expected to be beneficial for the growth of the mHealth applications market over the near future.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global mHealth applications market. The mHealth applications market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

