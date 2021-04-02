Memristor – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)

This latest Memristor report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

Factors that drive the growth in the global memristor market include advantage of memristor over other memories, increase in demand for industrial robots that require memory element, increase in number of data centers, and growth in number of portable electronic products where memristor has emerged as a replacement of non-volatile memories.In 2017, North America and Europe collectively accounted for over two-thirds of the total memristors market and are expected to continue this trend due to presence of major players in the region, which indulge in R&D. Furthermore, developed nations present in the region are amongst the first ones to incorporate the advance technologies. However, the unprecedented growth in electronic devices in Asia-Pacific region opens lucrative opportunities and high growth rate for the memristor market during the forecast period.

Memristors are basic circuit elements, which possess the property of memory as well as resistors.The memristors have emerged as a viable substitute of flash memories and they also help in the fabricating advanced neural networks. Memristor market is currently in its nascent phase of commercialization as most of the players are spending on R&D of this technology. However, apart from being a viable substitute of flash memories, this technology has immense possibilities to contribute and change the course of neural and synaptic networks. With the increasing trend of IoT and rise in demand of artificial intelligence across several industry verticals, lucrative opportunities are awaiting in the global memristor market.

Prime Competitors

The leading companies in the Memristor market cover

Toshiba

HRL

Samsung

Sony

Hewlett Packard

IBM

Knowm

Intel

SK Hynix

Panasonic

Memristor Application Abstract

The Memristor is commonly used into:

Datacenters

Computer peripherals

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Memristor Type

Molecular and Ionic Thin Film

Spin Based and Magnetic

3-terminal

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Memristor Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Memristor Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Memristor Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Memristor Market in Major Countries

7 North America Memristor Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Memristor Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Memristor Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Memristor Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regions Covered in the Report:

-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)

-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)

-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Audience:

-Memristor manufacturers

-Memristor traders, distributors, and suppliers

-Memristor industry associations

-Product managers, Memristor industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

-Market Research and consulting firms

Key Questions Answered by Global Market Monitor Research Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the global Memristor Market?

Which are the leading segments of the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Memristor Market?

