Medical Bionics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), Segment Forecasts, And COVID-19 Impacts, 2014 – 2027
The global Medical Bionics market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Increasing accidents and injuries leading to amputations, rising number of people opting for organ transplants, and increasing pool of geriatric population and associated organ failures are some of the factors driving the growth of the global market.Rise in geriatric population, increase in government focus on funding R&D initiatives, and upsurge in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements, such as the cochlear implants, with speech recognition features that help to differentiate speech in noisy and reverberant situation fuel the demand for medical bionics. However, high cost of the devices and treatment and stringent approval process for these devices are expected to impede the market growth.This region offers lucrative opportunities in this market owing to presence of large pool of patients suffering from chronic disorders such as cardiac disorders, neural disorders and hearing and vision loss.
Bionics also known as biomedical implants are artificial addition to the body. These artificial implants mimic the function of the lost or non-functional body part such as limb or eye.
Major Manufacture:
To gain insight into the competitive landscape, the report includes an overview of key players in the Medical Bionics market, including:
Edwards Lifesciences
Mobiusbionics
SECOND SIGHT
Retina Implant
SynCardia Systems
LifeNet Health
Ekso Bionics
William Demant
Cochlear
Orthofix International
Advanced Bionics
Segmentation on the Basis of Application:
Cardiac disorders
Neural disorders
Hearing and vision loss
Medical Bionics Type
Vision Bionics/Bionic Eye
Ear Bionics
Orthopedic Bionics
Cardiac Bionics
Neural/Brain Bionics
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Medical Bionics Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Medical Bionics Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Medical Bionics Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Medical Bionics Market in Major Countries
7 North America Medical Bionics Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Medical Bionics Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Medical Bionics Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Medical Bionics Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Global Medical Bionics market: regional segments
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
In-depth Medical Bionics Market Report: Intended Audience
Medical Bionics manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Medical Bionics
Medical Bionics industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Medical Bionics industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key Questions Answered by Global Market Monitor Research Report:
What is the size and CAGR of the global Medical Bionics Market?
Which are the leading segments of the global market?
Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Medical Bionics Market?
