Man arrested after driving his car forward against congressional police

A suspect showed up with a car over a US congressional security fence, which was locked out as a safety measure on Friday.

Two officers guarding a security fence were run over. After the collision, the suspect left the vehicle with a knife in his hand and was shot by police, according to NBC. The driver was arrested and taken to hospital, as were the injured guards.

Due to the incident, access to Congress and neighboring avenues was closed. There is a strong police presence in the area. Helicopters flew overhead and spectators were urged to flee.

Congress is in suspension and most parliamentarians were not in the building. President Joe Biden was also not in Washington on Friday.

The US Congress was invaded by thousands of Donald Trump supporters on January 6, who tried to forcibly reverse their defeat at the polls. After this opportunity, the Capitol began to be protected by more exterior barriers, which began to be removed last week.

Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find out here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to receive daily news alerts. Your subscription helps us to do quality, independent journalism. Thank you!

Over 180 reports and analyzes published every day. A team of more than 120 columnists. Professional journalism that monitors public power, transmits useful and inspiring information, counterpoint the intolerance of social networks and draws a clear line between truth and lies. How much does it cost to help produce this content?

Subscribe to Folha