In editorial, WP warns that Bolsonaro ‘may be aiming for democracy’ – 02/04/2021 – Nelson de Sá

One of the three main American newspapers, the Washington Post broadcast this Friday (2) the editorial “Bolsonaro failed to contain Covid-19. Now he may be aiming for democracy ”.

Amid “one of the worst peaks of Covid-19 infection the world has ever seen,” the Brazilian president has something else on his mind:

“Instead of fighting the coronavirus, Bolsonaro appears to be laying the groundwork for yet another disaster: a political coup against lawmakers and voters who could remove him from office. A strong opponent in next year’s elections, Bolsonaro sacked the defense minister and the army, navy and air force commanders left together. “

Stating that “there are reasons for concern,” the newspaper warns:

“Democracies in the United States and Latin America must pay attention to the approach of next year’s elections – and make Bolsonaro understand that an interruption in democracy would be intolerable. He should not be allowed to destroy one of the greatest democracies in the world. . “

