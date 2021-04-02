Global Small Joint Reconstructive Implants Market was valued at USD 7,743.2 million in 2018, Observing a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019–2024

The global small joint reconstructive implants market was valued at USD 7,743.2 million in 2018, which will grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Globally, small joint reconstructive implants industry players are leveraging market growth through the using the advanced technologies, acquiring firms with growth prospectus and collaborating with other players and distributors to gain an edge in the competition. Investment in the R&D to develop better implants using biomaterials will bolster the growth of the global market.

Hand and wrist category to remain the largest shareholder in the small joint reconstructive implants due to the increase in sports injuries

On the basis of Type, the global small joint reconstructive implants market is categorized into foot and ankle, hand and wrist, and staple fixation. The largest share in the market is held by the hand and wrist category primarily due to the increasing number of sports injuries and the advancements in the technology leading to the easy operability for hands and wrist.

Based on material, the small joint reconstructive implants market is segmented into metal and polymer. Among the two, metal has been most commonly used material for reconstructive implants. However, the demand for polymer based implants is also increasing at a considerable rate as polymer implants are easier to manufacture depending on their use.

Based on end user, the small joint reconstructive implants market is segmented into hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospital remains the largest stakeholder in the small joint reconstructive implants as most of these surgeries are performed in hospitals. On the other hand, ASCs are gradually gaining traction for these surgeries as these centers tend to save cost and are improving health outcomes for the patients as compared to the inpatients.

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in energy-based aesthetic devices market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards the existence of a large number of industry players and also has the highest healthcare expenditure globally. Moreover, high disposable income in the region leads to high out of pocket expenditure by consumers in North America especially in the U.S. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period as the region comprises of largest population and the awareness for these devices is increasing rapidly among them.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global small joint reconstructive implants market are Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes Companies, DJO Global Inc. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Wright Medical Group N.V., Arthrex Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Exactech Inc., and Acumed LLC.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Hand and wrist category is the most common type of small joint reconstructive implants.

Metal has been most commonly used material for a reconstructive implant, however, the demand for polymer based implants is also increasing at a considerable rate.

Hospital remains the largest stakeholder in the small joint reconstructive implants.

The number of ASCs increasing, globally, thus will reduce the burden off hospitals.

