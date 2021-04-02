Global Robotic Catheter Systems Market is Set to Reach USD 670.5 million by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019–2024

The global robotic catheter systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 670.5 million by 2024. Globally, robotic catheter systems industry players are undertaking considerable investment decisions in order to gain competitive advantage. Moreover, entering into partnership agreements and performing mergers & acquisitions are the key development strategies being implemented by the crucial players of robotic catheter systems market.

Robotic catheter system is used by a physician and is developed to derive precise manipulation, positioning and stable control of catheter that involves use of catheter based technique during cardiovascular processes.

Electromechanical robotic catheter systems category held larger share in the robotic catheter systems market in 2018

Based on technology, the global robotic catheter systems market is segmented into electromechanical, and magnetic. Among the two segments, electromechanical robotic catheter systems category held larger share in the robotic catheter systems market in 2018 owing to its superior features over magnetic catheter, that electromechanical robotic catheter system enables the operator to adjust the pressure according to the need.

On the basis of application, the global robotic catheter systems market is categorized into interventional electrophysiology procedures, and peripheral vascular procedures. Among the two segments, the interventional electrophysiology application held larger share in the robotic catheter systems market in 2018, attributed to the rising number of arrhythmia cases worldwide.

Geography Insight

North America has accounted for the largest share in robotic catheter systems market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the increasing amalgamation of patients that are suffering from cardiac catheterization and cardiovascular diseases that are further accentuating the growth of robotic catheter systems market in this region.

Competitive Insight

Some of the players having prominent presence in the global robotic catheter systems market include Abbott Laboratories, Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc., Hansen Medical Inc., Stereotaxis Inc., Magnetecs Corporation, Catheter Precision Inc., Biosense Webster Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., and Boston Scientific Corporation.

Key Takeaway from the Report

Among all the type, multi-specialty system held the larger share in the market in 2018.

Of all the technology, electromechanical robotic catheter systems category held larger share in the robotic catheter systems market in 2018.

Among all the application, the interventional electrophysiology application held larger share in the robotic catheter systems market in 2018.

Among all the end users, the hospitals category held the largest share in the robotic catheter systems market in 2018.

Among the entire component, the system category held larger share in the market in 2018.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018 and forecast for the years 2019–2024

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

