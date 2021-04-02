Global Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market was valued at USD 2,484.7 million in 2018, Observing a CAGR of 11.1% during 2019–2024

The global energy-based aesthetic devices market was valued at USD 2,484.7 million in 2018, which will grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

Globally, energy-based aesthetic devices industry players are leveraging market growth through the development of advanced at home devices for aesthetic purpose. Moreover, the emergence of large number of small players offering advanced technologies at lower cost is bolstering the growth of the market. Large players are investing in the R&D to create product differentiation and expand their product portfolio to retain their position in the market.

Hair removal to remain the largest application area of the energy-based aesthetic devices due to the adoption of laser devices

Based on application, the energy-based aesthetic devices market is segmented into facial and skin resurfacing/photo rejuvenation, skin tightening, hair removal, fat reduction and body contouring, and cellulite reduction. Among all the application, hair removal is the most common application of energy-based aesthetic devices. The sale of energy based hair removal devices will remain the highest during the forecast period. Increasing popularity of laser hair removal procedure is one of the primary factor leasing to the demand for hair removal devices.

On the basis of technology, the global energy-based aesthetic devices market is categorized into light-based, laser, electromagnetic energy, cryolipolysis, ultrasound, suction-based, plasma energy, wherein laser-based devices hold the largest share in the market. The laser-based devices are also anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for laser treatments in various procedures and technological advancements. Laser based devices are further categorized into neodymium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet (Nd: YAG), ruby, erbium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet (Er:YAG), carbon dioxide (CO2), potassium titanyl phosphate, and alexandrite.

Light based devices are categorized into intense pulse light (IPL) and light emitting diode (LED), whereas electromagnetic devices are categorized into diode-laser, infrared, and radiofrequency devices.

Based on distribution channel, the energy-based aesthetic devices market is segmented into direct and indirect channel. Among the two categories, the sale of these devices through direct channels is anticipated to grow at the faster rate during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the higher margin for manufacturers and lower prices for consumers through direct sales. With the increasing demand for home-use devices and booming e-commerce industry, manufacturers are using their own website as direct sales growth strategy.

Based on end user, the energy-based aesthetic devices market is segmented into hospitals, home-use, and dermatology clinics. The home-use energy based aesthetic devices market is expected to witness the fastest growth in demand during the forecast period, the technological advancements and development of hand-held devices.

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in energy-based aesthetic devices market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards the existence of a large number of industry players and also has the highest healthcare expenditure globally. Moreover, high disposable income in the region leads to high out of pocket expenditure by consumers in North America especially in the U.S. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period as the region comprises of largest population and the awareness for these devices is increasing rapidly among them.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global energy-based aesthetic devices market are Syneron Medical Ltd., IRIDEX Corporation, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co.KGaA, Alma Lasers Inc., Lumenis Ltd., TRIA Beauty Inc., Hologic Inc., Cutera Inc., Sciton Inc., Venus Concept Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., and Genesis Biosystems Inc.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Hair removal is the most common application of energy-based aesthetic devices.

Laser-based devices hold the largest share in the global market.

Sale of energy-based devices through direct channels is anticipated to grow at the faster rate during the forecast period as manufacturers are using their own website as direct sales growth strategy.

The home-use energy based aesthetic devices market is expected to witness the fastest growth in demand during the forecast period.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018, and forecast for the years 2019–2024

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

