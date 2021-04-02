Global Endoscope Market is Set to Reach USD 32.8 billion by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019–2024

The global Endoscope market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 32.8 billion by 2024. Globally, Endoscope industry players are undertaking product innovations and technological upgradations that are enabling the manufacturers to gain competitive advantage across the globe.

Hospital category held largest share in the Endoscope market in 2018

Based on end user, the global endoscope market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, diagnostic centers and others. Amongst these segments, hospitals are anticipated to generate largest revenue by 2024 as hospitals are the primary premises to avail primary health services to the citizens. Furthermore, the number of surgeries being undertaken is greater in hospitals as there is increasing demand for endoscopes in hospitals that is significantly contributing towards the growth of the global endoscope market.

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in Endoscope market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards the increasing existence of target diseases along with increasing elderly population in the region and excessive demand for minimally invasive therapies. Additionally, increasing adoption of technologically advanced products such as endoscopes comprising of robot-assisted for surgical techniques and diagnostic is further bolstering the growth of global endoscope market.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global Endoscope market are Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC., Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic plc, Pentax Medical Company (Hoya Corporation), Fibertech Incorporation, Stryker Corporation, Cantel Medical Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Maxer Endoscopy GmbH, GI Supply Inc., and SMART Medical Systems Ltd.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the type, esophagoscope category held the share in the global endoscope market in 2018.

Of all the application, gastroenterology is anticipated to be the fastest growing category in the market during the forecast period

Among all the end users, the hospitals category held the largest share in the Endoscope market in 2018.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018 and forecast for the years 2019–2024

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

