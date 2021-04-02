Global Embolotherapy Market is Set to Reach USD 4,984.7 million by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019–2024

The global embolotherapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 4,984.7 million by 2024. Globally, embolotherapy industry players are undertaking considerable investment decisions and launching new products in order gain competitive advantage. Moreover, entering into partnership agreements and performing mergers & acquisitions are the key development strategies being implemented by the crucial players in global embolotherapy market.

Hospital and clinics category held largest share in the embolotherapy market in 2018

Based on end user, the global embolotherapy market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), hospitals and clinics, and others. Amongst these segments, hospitals and clinics are dominating in terms of revenue throughout the estimated period owing to extensive accessibility of reimbursements policies being implemented by hospitals and clinics and excessive adoption of these devices in small clinics, big hospitals and critical care units.

Geography Insight

North America has accounted for the largest share in embolotherapy market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the increasing emphasis in the region towards development of advanced embolic agents, extensive pervasiveness of incidents that necessitates adoption of embolization processes. Moreover, established healthcare system in this region is the key factor that is further anticipated to drive the growth of embolotherapy market in this region.

Competitive Insight

Some of the players having prominent presence in the global embolotherapy market include Merit Medical Systems, Acandis GmbH, Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Terumo Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, BALT Extrusion, Sirtex Medical Limited, Kaneka Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Penumbra, Inc., and BTG Plc.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

• Among the entire product, embolic agents segment held the larger share in the market in 2018. • Of all the procedure, TAE segment is anticipated to generate largest revenue throughout the estimated period. • Among all the indication, cancer category held the largest share in the market in 2018. • Among all the end users, the hospitals and clinics category held the largest share in the embolotherapy market in 2018.

The Report Offers:

• Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018 and forecast for the years 2019–2024 • Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry • Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics. • Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings • Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio • Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments • Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment • Market share analysis of major players

