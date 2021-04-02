Global Anti-Aging and Skin Rejuvenation Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market is Set to Reach USD 1,691.8 million by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 11.4% during 2019–2024

The global anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 1,691.8 million by 2024. Globally, anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices industry players are undertaking considerable investment decisions and launching new products that are enabling the manufacturers to gain competitive advantage across the globe.

Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/anti-aging-skin-rejuvenation-energy-based-aesthetic-devices-market/request-sample

Dermatologists / cosmetologists category is anticipated to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period in the Anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market

Based upon end user, the global anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market is segmented into beauticians, dermatologists / cosmetologists, and clinicians. Amongst these segments, dermatologists / cosmetologists category is anticipated to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period as handling of energy-based aesthetic devices requires skilled professional as there are several customers prefer to visit cosmetic and dermatology clinics for treatment.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market is categorized into direct and indirect, wherein direct category is expected to be the faster growing category in the market during the forecast period. This is due to the rising trend of online shopping, specifically for home-use aesthetic products.

Geography Insight

Anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market in North America is anticipated to generate largest revenue by 2024 owing to increasing popularity pertaining to energy based aesthetic devices amongst working class population. There has been increasing stress amongst working woman to improve upon their appearance and thus enhance physical appearance and is thus escalating the growth of anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market in North America.

Competitive Insight

Some of the players having prominent presence in the global anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market include Alma Lasers Inc., Hologic Inc., Allergan plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cutera Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co., EL.EN. S.p.A., TRIA Beauty Inc, Lumenis Ltd. KGaA, Sciton Inc., EndyMed Medical Ltd., LightStim Quasar Biotech Inc., and Venus Concept Ltd.

Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/anti-aging-skin-rejuvenation-energy-based-aesthetic-devices-market/customize-report

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the technology, the laser-based segment is anticipated to contribute largest revenue throughout the estimated period.

Of all the indication, skin rejuvenation is expected to be the faster growing category in the market during the forecast period.

Among all the applications, the skin tightening category held the largest share in the market in 2018.

Among all the end users, the dermatologists / cosmetologists category is anticipated to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Among the two distribution channel categories, direct category is expected to be the faster growing category in the market during the forecast period.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018 and forecast for the years 2019–2024

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

About VynZ Research

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: [email protected]