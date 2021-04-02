France Skincare Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand, Analysis and Forecast by 2024

The high growth in the personal care industry, high prevalence of skin disorders, technological advancements, high awareness for the beauty care, declining use of chemical-based topical skincare products, increasing geriatric population, the high prevalence of skin disorders are the primary growth drivers for the France skincare devices market.

Based on the type, the skincare devices market is categorized into treatment devices and diagnostic devices. Treatment devices hold a larger share in the French skincare devices market. Skincare treatment devices market is categorized into laser-based devices, electrosurgical devices, light-based devices, liposuction devices, microdermabrasion, cryotherapy devices, and others.

Based on application, the French skincare devices market is segmented into hair removal, skin rejuvenation, diseases diagnosis and treatment, cellulite reduction, skin tightening & body contouring, others. The highest growth in demand for skincare devices is predicted to be observed for skin tightening and body contouring application.

Of all the end users including dermatology clinics, spas and salons, hospitals, and others, spas and salons are expected to witness the fastest growth in demand for the skincare devices in France.

Some of the players operating in the French skincare devices industry are Lumenis Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Alma Lasers Ltd., PhotoMedex Inc., Hologic Inc., Galderma SA, Syneron Medical Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Classys Inc. and Irisiome SAS.

Distribution Channel Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Direct

Indirect

Application Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Hair Removal

Skin Rejuvenation

Diseases Diagnosis and Treatment

Cellulite Reduction

Skin Tightening & Body Contouring

Others

