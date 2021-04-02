Explore U.S. Surgical Robots Market Research Report, Analysis and Forecast 2019–2024

The U.S. surgical robots market is primarily driven by the technological advancements, high prevalence of neurological disorders, high healthcare expenditures, benefits of surgical robots, an increasing number of research and development activities, increasing geriatric population, and presence of a large number of industry players.

Some of the key surgical robotic systems available in the U.S. market include The Da Vinci Surgical System by Intuitive Surgical Inc.; Renaissance and Mazor X by Mazor Robotics Inc. (Acquired by Medtronic plc); and CyberKnife by Accuray Incorporated. The Da Vinci Surgical System is the most used surgical robot system in the U.S. due to its early mover advantage and the strong presence of the company in the U.S.

Request to get a Free Sample Copy at https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/us-surgical-robots-market/request-sample

Based on component, the surgical robots market is categorized into robotic systems, instruments and accessories, and services. Of all, instruments and accessories segment hold the largest share in the market. The largest share of the category is attributed to the repeat purchase of this equipment and accessories and an increasing number of robot-assisted surgeries. The market for surgical robot services market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the intensive maintenance work required for the robotic systems, and stringent guidelines for the usage of medical devices in the country.

Globally, different medical technology companies are entering the market by acquiring the innovators in the market. For instance, in April 2019, Johnson & Johnson announced that Ethicon, Inc., has completed the acquisition of Auris Health, Inc. for approximately USD 3.4 billion in cash and an additional contingent payment of up to USD 2.35 billion, in the aggregate, may be payable upon reaching certain predetermined milestones. With Auris Health’s robotic platform technology, currently used in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in the lung, Johnson & Johnson will advance its commitment to combatting lung cancer and expand its digital surgery portfolio across multiple surgical specialties.

Explore more at https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/us-surgical-robots-market

Some of the key players operating in the U.S. surgical robots industry are Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Mazor Robotics (Acquired by Medtronic plc), Medtech SA (Acquired by Zimmer Biomet), Accuray Incorporated, Smith & Nephew plc, Renishaw plc, Auris Health, Inc. (Acquired by Johnson & Johnson), Medrobotics Corporation, Varian Medical Systems, Stereotaxis, Inc., Titan Medical Inc., Think Surgical Inc., and TransEnterix, Inc.

About VynZ Research

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: [email protected]