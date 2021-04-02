Explore U.S. Protein Expression Market, Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast by 2024

The U.S. protein expression market is primarily driven by the factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing investment for recombinant protein expression, advancement in technology for expression systems, increasing geriatric population, and robust growth of the life sciences industry in the country.

Based on systems, the market is segmented into prokaryotic expression systems, yeast expression systems, cell-free expression systems, mammalian cell expression systems, algal-based expression systems, and insect cell expression systems. Among the various systems being used in the market, the prokaryotic expression system holds the largest share in the U.S. protein expression market.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into academic research institutes, contract research organizations, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the largest end user in the U.S. protein expression market.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing funding for recombinant protein expression from government and non-government organizations, advancement in technology for expression systems, increasing geriatric population, and robust growth of the life sciences industry in the country are the primary growth drivers for the U.S. protein expression industry.

Some of the key players operating in the U.S. protein expression market are New England Biolabs, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Takara Bio Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

About VynZ Research

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: [email protected]