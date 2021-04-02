Europe Beauty Devices Market, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, and Forecasts 2019–2025

The increasing geriatric population, high per capita income, increasing awareness for the personal and beauty care, increasing prevalence of skin disorders, development of technological advanced hand-held devices are the primary growth drivers for the Europe beauty devices market. High disposable income and increasing awareness for beauty care are leading to the adoption of premium hair removal devices, acne devices, cleansing devices, light, led therapy and photo rejuvenation devices.

In addition to the adoption of premium devices by salons and spas, the development of hand-held devices has increased the demand for these devices by consumers for at-home use. These devices provide consumers the opportunity for beauty treatment at home and also leads to the reduction in the overall cost of services incurred by them when getting treatment at spas and salons. However, the sluggish economic growth and stringent regulatory norms in the region are the key factors having a negative impact on the growth of the European market.

The primary end-users of beauty devices in Europe are beauty clinics, spas and salons, and at home users. Among all end-users, the spas and salons are estimated to account for the largest share of the European beauty devices market size in 2018 and the demand for beauty devices is anticipated to remain the largest in the spas and salons. Also, with the technological advancements and development of premium hand-held devices, the demand for at-home beauty devices is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the European beauty devices industry are Panasonic Corporation, L’Oreal SA, Photomedax Inc., Home Skinovations Ltd, The Proctor & Gamble Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lumenis Ltd., Syneron-Candela, TRIA Beauty, Inc., and Alma Lasers.

