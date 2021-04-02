Connected Logistics Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2027

Asset Management to hold Dominant Market Share

The global connected logistics market by service has been segmented into asset management, remote asset tracking, security, network management, and data management. Amongst all, asset management is likely to account for the leading share in the connected logistics market. At present, globalization and the need for advanced transportation and logistics infrastructure is fuelling the demand for automated logistic systems. This is where the virtues of asset management software come into play in terms of assisting freight and infrastructure managers to address a number of service and performance issues.

In terms of end-use, the key segments into which the global connected logistics market has been divided are freight management, food and beverage supply chain, healthcare, retail. Warehouse management, and others.

Asia Pacific to Clock Robust Growth in Near Future

The global connected logistics market, by geography has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. North America presently holds supremacy in the global connected logistics market vis-à-vis revenue. This is mainly due to the demand for integrity control from businesses that deal in delicate products.

Europe is positioned second in terms of revenue share in the global connected logistics market. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the rising adoption of connected logistics in the healthcare sector. In general, the healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry face a number of challenges in the supply chain. The transportation of several pharmaceutical products need to meet temperature and pressure specifications from preventing damage to these commodities. The damage to any particular unit could result in huge loss for the product manufacturer. In healthcare and pharmaceuticals, distribution of perishable products, which could be of high value, from one facility to another also needs reliable facility to prevent damage.

Vis-à-vis growth rate Asia Pacific is expected to surpass other key regions over the forecast period. The region is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 18.1% between 2017 and 2025. The burgeoning e-commerce sector that needs real-time tracking of products is majorly driving the connected logistics market in Asia Pacific.

Some of the leading players operating in the global connected logistics market include International Business Machines Corporation, Google Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Dynatrace LLC, NETSUITE Inc., Feightgat Inc., and Oracle Corporation.