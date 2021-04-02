Banana Flour Market Size, Risk, Entry Barrier, Distribution Channel, Distributor

Banana Flour Market: Introduction

Banana is the second largest produced fruit after citrus which contributes about 16% of the world’s total fruit production. It is favorable for industrial processing due to its various rich characteristics such as low acidity, a large content of soluble solids, and minerals. The consumption of banana is less than its production, so to increase waste utilization of food products and converted into various innovative products such as banana flour. The banana flour is a powder made of green bananas which are often used as a replacement for wheat flour. It promotes the growth of good bacteria in the gut and can also assist with weight loss. It is mostly used in India and Africa as a cheaper alternative to wheat flour. It has a texture similar to wheat flour and also requires about 25% less volume. The banana flour is produced from banana when the fruit is unripe as it is rich in dietary fiber, resistant starch, and aids in colon health. Apart from these, it also helps to minimize postharvest losses, prevention of osteoporosis by increasing the absorption of calcium and other minerals and retains the nutritive value of fresh bananas.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers' or customers' journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

1. Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

