Vaccines Market to Reach US$ 48.0 Bn by 2025

Vaccines help in stimulating the body’s immune system in order to produce antibodies which aid in protecting the body against infectious diseases. The administration of vaccines builds immunity in the body against the disease without contacting the disease. This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the vaccines market based on vaccine type, valance, route of administration, indication, distribution channel and geography.

Vaccines Market: Research Methodology

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of vaccines in the near future. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders.

Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for vaccine type, valance, route of administration, indication, distribution channel and geography for the period 2016 to 2025.

The market report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on vaccine type, valance, route of administration, indication, distribution channel and geography. The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influences the vaccines market in the current and future scenario. The report also provides Porter’s five force analysis that studies five factors and their impact on the vaccines market.

Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify the contribution of these players in the market in terms of percentage share. All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to strengthen their positions in the global market. Based on geography, the market has been analyzed for major regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The study also covers detailed country analysis in the respective regions for the vaccines market.

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments.

Major companies profiled in the vaccines market include GlaxoSmithKline plc. , Sanofi Pasteur SA, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Serum Institute of India Ltd, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., CSL Ltd, Janssen Pharmaceutical Company, Novavax AB and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation. New product development was the primary strategy adopted by the major market players to cement their position in the vaccines market.

