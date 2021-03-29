The Future of Personal Finance Software Market to Observe Positive Growth | Players – FutureAdvisor, Tiller Money, Personal Capital

Personal finance software is a tool designed to integrate the financial data of a user and segregate this information to deliver a desired analytical output for improved financial planning. This software tool utilizes a variety of financial data as input and can be implemented for various tasks such as financial transactions, bank records management, investment tracking, budget management, portfolio management, and others.

During COVID-19, individuals segment is expected to attain significant growth, owing to rise in demand of personal finance software to manage bank accounts, credit cards, investments, income, and expenditure of an individual on a smartphone or computer in lockdown conditions.

Key manufacturers are included based on the company profile, sales data and product specifications, etc.:

YNAB, Mint, Quicken, Mvelopes, Acorns, EveryDollar, LearnVest, PocketGuard, Moneydance, Wallet, Prism, Digit, CountAbout, Dollarbird, GnuCash, TurboTax, FutureAdvisor, Tiller Money, Personal Capital

Scope of the Report

A complete background analysis of the Personal finance software Market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, Significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview is covered in the report. The report also features the qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

By Type

Cloud-Based

On-premises

By End-User

Windows

Android

Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

