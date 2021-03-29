Plant-Based Food Market 2021 Business Overview and Industrial Trends by Leading Players DANONE SA, Blue Diamond Growers, Hain Celestial, Pureharvest, SunOpta, Want Want China Holdings

Plant-based food market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account 143 billion by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 25% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising lactose intolerance in people is the major factor driving the plant-based food market.

Increased demand for animal ingredients alternative products due to the rising infectious diseases regarding the consumption of animal based products have raised the demand for plant based seeds product, increasing awareness regarding vegan diet and hiking vegan population are the drivers to increase the growth of plant based food products. Increased variety of plant-based products by manufacturers due to rising demand have made plant based food market very diverse which will further create new opportunities for the plant-based food products in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Key Players: The major players covered in plant-based food products report are DANONE SA, Blue Diamond Growers, Hain Celestial, Pureharvest, SunOpta, Want Want China Holdings Limited, Kikkoman Corporation, Ripple Foods, Califia Farms, THE COCA COLA COMPANY, Pulmuone Foods USA, Inc., Troll Bridge Creek, Pepsi Co., BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP, S.L. & CSC BRANDS, L.P. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Major highlights of the report:

o An all Plant-Based Food inclusive evaluation of the parent market

o The evolution of significant market aspects

o Industry Plant-Based Food wide investigation of market segments

o Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

o Market share evaluation

o Study of niche industrial sectors

o Tactical approaches of the market leaders

o Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

