Organic Cosmetics Market Future Growth Prospect, Industry Report And Growing Demand Analysis Till 2028

Top Players like ALDI North Group; Alnatura Produktions- und Handels GmbH; AVON Beauty Products India Pvt Ltd; Benefit Cosmetics LLC; Burt’s Bees.; Chanel; Coty Inc.; Dabur; The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.; Hain Celestial; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Lush Retail Ltd.; L’ORÉAL; MAESA; Nails inc. limited.; Physicians Formula.; Procter & Gamble.; REWE FAR EAST LIMITED; REVLON; Unilever; among other domestic and global players.

Organic cosmetics market will expect to grow at a rate of 9.80% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Organic cosmetics market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the increasing preferences among the consumer regarding the usages of organic product.

The formulation of cosmetic products using organically farmed ingredients is organic beauty. These ingredients are cultivated without the use of herbicides, synthetic fertilisers, genetically modified organisms (GM), and others. Increasing awareness among the consumers pertaining to the chemicals present in the cosmetics and their impact on skin and cosmetics.

The growing levels of expenditure on health and hygiene products, increasing awareness among the consumers pertaining to the chemicals present in the cosmetics and their impact on skin and cosmetics, rising number of working population across the globe, supportive government policies and regulations, increasing penetration of internet and growth of the e-commerce sector are some of the major as well as vital factors which will likely to accelerate the growth of the organic cosmetics market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028. On the other hand, increasing disposable income along with improving living standard of the people, rising beauty concern and increasing efforts from numerous multinational corporations, changing consumer behaviour and preference towards buying cosmetics from online platform which will contribute by generating immense opportunities that will led to the growth of the organic cosmetics market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

Low shelf life of the organic products, availability of advanced beauty treatments which will likely to act as market restraints factor for the growth of the organic cosmetics in the above mentioned projected timeframe. High cost of organic skincare products which will become the biggest and foremost challenge for the growth of the market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Product Type (Organic Skin Care, Organic Hair Care, Organic Fragrances, Organic Make Up, Others),

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Exclusive Retail Stores, Multi Branded Retail Outlets, Online Channels, Beauty Parlours/Salons, Others),

Gender (Male, Female)

The countries covered in the organic cosmetics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the organic cosmetics market due to the increasing prevalence of health conscious people along with availability of advanced and improved organic products, adoption of regulations to minimize the usages of synthetic ingredients in cosmetic products in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due to the rising prevalence of various organic products manufacturers in the region.

