Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market | Analysis of Key Players and Growth Factors With Top Countries Data | 3M, TE Connectivity, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

Global hot melt adhesive tapes market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 24.86 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the global growth of the packaging industry and the increased adoption of these products from the same industry vertical.Hot melt adhesive tapes are sticking products that are equipped with hot melt adhesives and are generally easier to use and apply due to the high sticking bond. These tapes provide more efficient application methods and resistance against tear, exposure against chemicals and other external factors. These tapes are generally utilized on corrugated recyclable boxes, and are highly resistant to exposure of high temperatures.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hot melt adhesive tapes market are 3M, TE Connectivity, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, ACHEM, tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Vibac Group S.p.a. ., Intertape Polymer Group,, AMERICAN BILTRITE INC, hyStik Inc, American Casting MFG., General Sealants, FABO s.p.a., Irplast S.p.A., Pitamas, Pro Tapes & Specialties Inc. and PPM Industries SpA.

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market research report is a scrupulous investigation of current scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Applicatior

1.6 Study Objectives

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Size

2.2 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Key Players and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Product/Solution/Service

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Sales by Product

4.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Product

4.3 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Breakdown Data by End User

Continued..

