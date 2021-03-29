Global Wet-Milling Market Top Players are Tate & Lyle, Cargill, Incorporated., ADM, Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company, Grain Processing

The New Report “Wet-Milling Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Wet-milling market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 1.233% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 810.76 million by 2027. Increasing advancement in technologies and integrated equipment augments the growth of the wet-milling market.

Wet-milling is chain of processes which is expensive but efficient in which material like corn and wheat is soaked in with the aim of softening the kernel in order to segregate all components of that source so that utmost use of all components can be derived. Like, in case of corn, through wet milling process corn starch, corn oil, glucose and many other components are derived. Wet-milling is a crucial part of various industries like pharmaceutical, food & beverage, beauty & cosmetics and others as it provides various ingredients to them such as starch and protein, among others. Increasing application of all such components in food & beverage industry has boosted the growth of wet milling market.

Key Players: The major players covered in the wet-milling market report are Tate & Lyle, Cargill, Incorporated., ADM, Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited., Grain Processing Corporation, Roquette Frères., AGRANABeteiligungs-AG, Ingredion Incorporated., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, ALFA LAVAL, Bühler AG, ANDRITZ, INGETECSA, Thai German Processing Co., Ltd., Henan Yonghan Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd., NETZSCH-Feinmahltechnik GmbH, Hanningfield Process Systems Ltd, Willy A. Bachofen AG and Universal Engineers, among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

