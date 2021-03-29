Global Phytonutrient Ingredients Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2027| FMC, BASF SE, Pharmachem Laboratories, DSM N.V., Hansen Holding A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company

The New Report “Phytonutrient Ingredients Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Phytonutrient ingredients market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 4.8 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Phytonutrient ingredient The Greek word “Phyto” means “plant”. Phytonutrients are the health benefits of nutrients or certain compounds available in plants. Due to the fact that the use of phytonutrients is very healthy, its popularity is growing worldwide. In industries that produce fortified foods or foods, there is a huge demand for phytonutrients. Legumes, grains, vegetables, nuts, and fruits are great sources of phytonutrients. Phytonutrients found in plants are developed to protect plants from harmful environmental changes.

Key Players: The major players covered in the phytonutrient ingredients market are FMC Corporation, BASF SE, Pharmachem Laboratories Inc, DSM N.V., Hansen Holding A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, KEMIN INDUSTRIES INC., Takasago International Corporation, CYANOTECH CORPORATION, Cyanotech and ADM. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Phytonutrient Ingredients industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

o An all Phytonutrient Ingredients inclusive evaluation of the parent market

o The evolution of significant market aspects

o Industry Phytonutrient Ingredients wide investigation of market segments

o Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

o Market share evaluation

o Study of niche industrial sectors

o Tactical approaches of the market leaders

o Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

