Global Hydrogenated Oils Market Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2021-2028 By Top Key Players like New Japan Chemical; Hallstar; AAK AB; BASF SE; Evonik Industries AG; Symrise; Cargill, Incorporated; The Nisshin OilliO

Global Hydrogenated Oils Market Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2021-2028

The New Report “Hydrogenated Oils Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Hydrogenated oils market is expected to reach USD 100.83 billion by 2028 growing at a growth rate of 4.30% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. Increasing usages of the product in the food processing industry especially for package food products which will likely to act as a factor for the hydrogenated oils market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

Hydrogenated oil can be produced using a platinum catalyst with a low-trans fatty acid content. These catalysts are extremely reactive and, compared to a nickel catalyst, the reaction can be performed at very low temperatures. The process of hydrogenation is carried out by agitating the vegetable oil at a high temperature and pressure with hydrogen in presence of a catalyst.

Key Players: The major players covered in the hydrogenated oils report are New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd.; Hallstar; AAK AB; BASF SE; Evonik Industries AG; Symrise; Cargill, Incorporated; The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.; Res Pharma Industriale; ADM; Bunge North America, Inc.; Wilmar International Ltd; Mewah Group.; Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad Group Of Companies.; Golden Agri-Resources Ltd.; Sime Darby Oils; Mectech; Conagra Brands, Inc.; Unilever; Ajinomoto Co., Inc.; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

