Global Hemp Beer Market 2021 with Profiling Global Key Players Alkaline88, Phivida Holdings Company, koios beverages corp, Dixie Brands, VCC Brands, Cannabis Drinks Expo

The New Report “Hemp Beer Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Hemp beer market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 5.3 billion by 2027, while registering this growth rate of 6.20% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Rising demand for wellness drinks which will act as a factor for the hemp beer market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Hemp is a variety of cannabis plants species that are grown specifically for industrial uses of its derived products. Hemp is one of the fastest growing plants and is also one of the first plants to be reel into usable fibre 50,000 years ago. Hemp is used for commercial items, clothing, biodegradable plastics, paints and others.

Key Players: The major players covered in the hemp beer market report are Alkaline88 LLC, Phivida Holdings Company, koios beverages corp, Dixie Brands Inc, VCC Brands, Cannabis Drinks Expo, Hexo Corp, Aphria Inc and Canopy Growth among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Hemp Beer industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

o An all Hemp Beer inclusive evaluation of the parent market

o The evolution of significant market aspects

o Industry Hemp Beer wide investigation of market segments

o Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

o Market share evaluation

o Study of niche industrial sectors

o Tactical approaches of the market leaders

o Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

