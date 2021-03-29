Global E-Scrap Recycling Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | JX Nippon Mining & Metals, Enviro-Hub Holdings, Boliden Group, MBA Polymers, Grand Metal

The New Report “E-Scrap Recycling Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

E-scrap recycling market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 39.8 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 14.30% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. E-scrap recycling market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the significant demand for electronic and electrical equipment which has risen drastically with development in technology.

The presence of several precious metals such as silver, tantalum, gold, palladium and gallium makes e-waste attractive for recycling, shortened electronic product’s life cycle, accessibility of valuable substances in e-waste along with increasing awareness regarding the conservation of environment and health are some of the factors which will enhance the growth of the e-scrap recycling market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, rising usage of electrical and electronic equipment by both, consumers and businesses will further bring various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the e-scrap recycling market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Key Players: The major players covered in the e-scrap recycling market report are JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd., Boliden Group, MBA Polymers, Inc., Grand Metal Corporation, Umicore N.V., Tetronics, Aurubis AG, Stena Metall AB, DOWA HOLDINGS Co., ERI and Sims Metal Management Limited, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of E-Scrap Recycling industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

o An all E-Scrap Recycling inclusive evaluation of the parent market

o The evolution of significant market aspects

o Industry E-Scrap Recycling wide investigation of market segments

o Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

o Market share evaluation

o Study of niche industrial sectors

o Tactical approaches of the market leaders

o Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

