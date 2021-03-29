Dairy-Free Infant Formula Market in 2021 was The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% Top market players Nestlé, Nutricia, Valio, Abbott, GIMME THE GOOD STUFF, Silverson, Apta-Advice, Danone, Nurture

The dairy-free infant formula market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 9.6% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 21.86 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on dairy-free infant formula market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The growing number of lactose intolerant patients is escalating the growth of dairy-free infant formula market.

Lactose intolerance is a clinical syndrome which could be primary or congenital causing abdominal pain, diarrhea, flatulence and/or bloating after ingestion of food containing lactose. The underlying physiological problem is considered lactose malabsorption that is generally caused due to the imbalance between the amount of lactose ingested and the capacity of the enzyme lactase to hydrolyze it. Treatment with lactose-free infant formula under medical supervision is needed for these conditions. Infant formulae are specifically formulated for infants suffering from the condition.

Key Players: The major players covered in the dairy-free infant formula market report are Nestlé, Nutricia, Valio Ltd, Abbott, GIMME THE GOOD STUFF, Silverson, Apta-Advice, Danone, Nurture, Inc., Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, DANA DAIRY GROUP, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, HiPP, Vermont Organics, Perrigo Company plc, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

