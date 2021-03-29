Automotive Plastics Market | Analysis of Key Players and Growth Factors With Top Countries Data | Magna International Inc., Lear Corporation, Adient plc

The Automotive Plastics Market report provides current trends in different sectors in Automotive Plastics industry on the basis of their scope. The repot report includes information on market factors such as the key drivers, restraints, challengers, and key regions development status. The report provides Analysis of Leading Players and provides information about their product portfolio and strategies deploying regarding the market.

Global automotive plastics market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 11.2% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. This report contains the data of base year 2019 and historic year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the technological advancements in the electric vehicles.The polymeric materials that have capability of being shaped or molded by applying high pressure and temperature are used to make parts of automobiles. The plastics have properties of low electrical conductivity, low density, high toughness and transparency. Various thermoplastics and thermosets are molded and remolded to be utilized in automotive industry. The commonly used materials include polypropylene and polyethylene.

Leading Players in Automotive Plastics Industry:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global automotive plastics market are Magna International Inc., Lear Corporation, Adient plc, BASF SE, Borealis AG, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, SABIC, Grupo Antolin, TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION, Faurecia, TOYODA GOSEI Co., Ltd., Sage Automotive Interiors, DSM, Dow, Momentive, TEIJIN LIMITED, Solvay, Akzo Nobel N.V., CNR Group, LLC, among others

The Regions Covered in the Automotive Plastics Market Report are :

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

