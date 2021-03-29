Alpha Olefin Market | Analysis of Key Players and Growth Factors With Top Countries Data | Shell International B.V., Evonik Industries AG, Dow

The Alpha Olefin Market report provides current trends in different sectors in Alpha Olefin industry on the basis of their scope. The repot report includes information on market factors such as the key drivers, restraints, challengers, and key regions development status. The report provides Analysis of Leading Players and provides information about their product portfolio and strategies deploying regarding the market.

Objective of the Report:

Major objective of the Alpha Olefin market report is to impart knowledge to business explorers to understand the Alpha Olefin market growth during the forecast period. It also offers a competitive landscape defining the profiles of top players driving the Alpha Olefin idustry growth. The study emphasizes on mergers and collaborations between the key players in order to explore the business expansion opportunities by building global connectivity. From a regional perspective, the Alpha Olefin market report provides regional segmentation of market which shows regional demand and trends.

Alpha olefins are those compounds that consist of olefins or alkenes. They are produced by the oligomerization of ethylene. Alpha olefins offer a wide range of products that includes 1-octadecene, 1-hexadecene, 1-tetradecene, 1-dodecene, 1-butene, 1-hexene, 1-octene and 1-decene. They are used in a wide range of applications that includes synthetic lubricants, detergent alcohols, polyethylene and others.Global alpha olefin market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for Pao-based synthetic lubricants, growth of end-use industries and discovery of shale gas. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

The market report covers strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. It also delivers the list of leading competitors and provides the insights about strategic analysis of the key factors influencing the Alpha Olefin industry.

Leading Players in Alpha Olefin Industry:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global alpha olefin market are Shell International B.V., Evonik Industries AG, Dow, Sasol, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, SABIC, TPC Group, Qatar Chemical Company Ltd., INEOS, Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd., Linde, PJSC “Nizhnekamskneftekhim”, Merck KGaA, BOC Sciences, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, SPEX CertiPrep, SynQuest Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GELEST Inc. among others.

Important Features found in Report :

Detailed overview of Alpha Olefin Market Trends

In-depth market segmentation by Regeions,Product Type, Application.

Changing market dynamics of the industry

Historical, current, and projected Alpha Olefin industry size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments.

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The Regions Covered in the Alpha Olefin Market Report are :

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Alpha Olefin Market report covers the different market scenarios that have direct impact on the growth of the market.The market report provides key information about the Alpha Olefin industry such as helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe.Alpha Olefin Market research report is a scrupulous investigation of current scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics.

