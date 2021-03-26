Womens Health Diagnostics Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

The global women’s health diagnostics market was valued at $13,133 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $21,501 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2023. Women are more prone to obesity and reproduction related issues as compared to men. Women’s health diagnostics include screening, testing or diagnosing, and monitoring of several women-related disorders namely breast cancer, ovarian, cancer, cervical cancer, menopause, and pregnancy.

Rise in number of chronic and lifestyle disorders, which lead to various cancer such as breast cancer is the major factor that contributes to the growth of the women’s health diagnostics market. Moreover, rise in diabetic population, increase in geriatric population, and introduction of novel drugs to control symptoms such as nausea and vomiting fuel the market growth. However, side effects related to gastroparesis drugs, time-consuming regulatory process for the approval of drugs, and complications in gastroparesis diagnosis hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, surge in demand for the development of user-friendly drugs, rise in healthcare infrastructure, and creative marketing initiatives by key vendors in emerging countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.

The global women’s health diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. By type, it is classified into diagnostic devices, diagnostic tests, and accessories and consumables. The diagnostic devices segment is further segmented into biopsy devices and imaging and monitoring system. Imaging and monitoring systems segment is further segmented into ultrasound imaging systems, mammography systems, MRI systems, and nuclear imaging. Ultrasound imaging systems is further sub segmented into OB/GYN ultrasound and breast ultrasound. Mammography systems are further categorized as analog mammography systems, digital mammography systems, and breast tomosynthesis system. Diagnostic tests segment is further categorized as breast cancer testing, cervical cancer testing, prenatal genetic screening and carrier testing, pregnancy and ovulation testing, and ovarian cancer testing. Breast cancer testing is further segmented into hormone receptor test, immunohistochemistry test, and other tests. Cervical cancer testing is bifurcated into PAP smear and HPV test. Prenatal genetic screening and carrier testing includes tests for cystic fibrosis and other diseases. The pregnancy and ovulation testing segment is further bifurcated into lab-based pregnancy and ovulation testing, and home-based pregnancy and ovulation testing. Depending on end user, it is categorized into hospitals and clinics, home care settings, diagnostic and imaging centers, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global women’s health diagnostics market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Diagnostic Devices

Biopsy Devices

Imaging and Monitoring System

Ultrasound Devices

OB/GYN Ultrasound

Breast Ultrasound

Mammography Systems

Analog Mammography

Digital Mammography

Breast Tomosynthesis

MRI Systems

Nuclear Imaging

Diagnostic Tests

Breast Cancer Testing

Hormone Receptor Test

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Test

Other Tests

Cervical Cancer Testing

PAP Smear (PAP) Test

HPV Test

Prenatal Genetic Screening and Carrier Testing

Cystic Fibrosis

Other Diseases

Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing

Lab-based Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing

Home Based Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing

Ovarian Cancer Testing

Accessories and Consumables

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care Settings

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Carestream Health

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GE Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Siemens AG

Cardinal Health

Cook Medical Incorporated

C. R. Bard, Inc.

MedGyn Products, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific