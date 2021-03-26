Womens Health Diagnostics Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023
The global women’s health diagnostics market was valued at $13,133 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $21,501 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2023. Women are more prone to obesity and reproduction related issues as compared to men. Women’s health diagnostics include screening, testing or diagnosing, and monitoring of several women-related disorders namely breast cancer, ovarian, cancer, cervical cancer, menopause, and pregnancy.
Rise in number of chronic and lifestyle disorders, which lead to various cancer such as breast cancer is the major factor that contributes to the growth of the women’s health diagnostics market. Moreover, rise in diabetic population, increase in geriatric population, and introduction of novel drugs to control symptoms such as nausea and vomiting fuel the market growth. However, side effects related to gastroparesis drugs, time-consuming regulatory process for the approval of drugs, and complications in gastroparesis diagnosis hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, surge in demand for the development of user-friendly drugs, rise in healthcare infrastructure, and creative marketing initiatives by key vendors in emerging countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.
The global women’s health diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. By type, it is classified into diagnostic devices, diagnostic tests, and accessories and consumables. The diagnostic devices segment is further segmented into biopsy devices and imaging and monitoring system. Imaging and monitoring systems segment is further segmented into ultrasound imaging systems, mammography systems, MRI systems, and nuclear imaging. Ultrasound imaging systems is further sub segmented into OB/GYN ultrasound and breast ultrasound. Mammography systems are further categorized as analog mammography systems, digital mammography systems, and breast tomosynthesis system. Diagnostic tests segment is further categorized as breast cancer testing, cervical cancer testing, prenatal genetic screening and carrier testing, pregnancy and ovulation testing, and ovarian cancer testing. Breast cancer testing is further segmented into hormone receptor test, immunohistochemistry test, and other tests. Cervical cancer testing is bifurcated into PAP smear and HPV test. Prenatal genetic screening and carrier testing includes tests for cystic fibrosis and other diseases. The pregnancy and ovulation testing segment is further bifurcated into lab-based pregnancy and ovulation testing, and home-based pregnancy and ovulation testing. Depending on end user, it is categorized into hospitals and clinics, home care settings, diagnostic and imaging centers, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global women’s health diagnostics market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.
Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Diagnostic Devices
Biopsy Devices
Imaging and Monitoring System
Ultrasound Devices
OB/GYN Ultrasound
Breast Ultrasound
Mammography Systems
Analog Mammography
Digital Mammography
Breast Tomosynthesis
MRI Systems
Nuclear Imaging
Diagnostic Tests
Breast Cancer Testing
Hormone Receptor Test
Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Test
Other Tests
Cervical Cancer Testing
PAP Smear (PAP) Test
HPV Test
Prenatal Genetic Screening and Carrier Testing
Cystic Fibrosis
Other Diseases
Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing
Lab-based Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing
Home Based Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing
Ovarian Cancer Testing
Accessories and Consumables
By End User
Hospitals and Clinics
Home Care Settings
Diagnostic and Imaging Centers
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
Abbott Laboratories
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Carestream Health
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
GE Healthcare
Hologic, Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Quest Diagnostics Inc.
Siemens AG
Cardinal Health
LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)
Cook Medical Incorporated
C. R. Bard, Inc.
MedGyn Products, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific