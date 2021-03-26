Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

The manufacturing of viral vectors and plasmid DNA is based on a unique concept that states, two people infected with the same disease do not have same physical response toward the disease. However, it depends on the surrounding environment and influence of genes and symptoms of a patient. The global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market was valued at $261 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $1,090 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 22.6% from 2017 to 2023.

The global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is expected be driven by increase in global incidence of cancer and rise in aging population susceptible to disease. Moreover, government initiatives & grants and surge in investment by private companies on R&D related to viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing are expected to boost the market growth.

The global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is segmented based on product, application, and geography. Based on product, it is divided into plasmid DNA, viral vectors, and non-viral vectors. Based on application, it is classified into cancer, inherited disorders, viral infections, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of key market players such as Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., FinVector, Brammer Bio, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Sanofi, Spark Therapeutics, Cobra Biologics, UniQure and MassBiologics. Other players in the value chain analysis include, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Renova Therapeutics, Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech Co., Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on application assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Plasmid DNA

Viral Vectors

Non-viral Vectors

By Application

Cancer

Inherited Disorders

Viral Infections

Other

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

