Variable Displacement Pumps Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

The report includes the study of variable displacement pumps and their sub-types including piston pumps and vane pumps. The global variable displacement pumps market was valued at $3,322 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,478 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.4%.Variable displacement pump is a type of hydraulic pump used to convert mechanical energy into hydraulic energy. These pumps work on positive displacement principle and are used in various applications including construction, oil & gas, automotive, mining, agriculture, material handling, water & waste water management and others (transportation & logistics, maritime, and chemical).

Increase in construction activities globally, rise in sales of automobiles, and increase in application in mining industry propel the demand for variable displacement pumps. In addition, government regulations focused toward reduction of CO2 emission and increased awareness about energy saving has led to the expansion of the Variable displacement pump market. However, high cost of manufacturing is a major challenge faced by the players operating in the market. Increase in pace of infrastructural improvement and rise in demand for renewable energy offer promising opportunity for players in the variable displacement pumps industry. Moreover, up-gradation of existing machinery also provides lucrative business opportunity to the players.

The global variable displacement pump market is segmented based on type, application, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized into vane pump and piston pump. Piston pumps dominate the global variable displacement pump market throughout the analysis period owing to its wide volumetric & pressure efficiency range. Market by application comprises hydraulic and IC engine. Hydraulic pumps accounts for maximum market share due to increase in usage of hydraulic pumps in the manufacturing industry. The end user segment includes construction, agriculture, mining, automotive, material handling, oil & gas, water & waste water management, and others.

The global variable displacement pump market is analyzed across geographical regions namely North America (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia & others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan & others) and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period and is projected to grow at the fastest rate followed by LAMEA. The key players profiled in this report are Bosch Rexroth AG, Parker Hannifin Corp., Danfoss A/S, Eaton Corporation, The Oilgear Company, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Yuken Kogyo Co., Hawe Hydraulics, Casappa SPA and Ranger Caradoc Hydraulics Ltd.

