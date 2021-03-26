Vaginal Slings Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

Stress urinary incontinence in women is known to be a social disease that can be caused by various contributing factors such as natural childbirth, obesity, hormonal deficiencies, and changes in collagen fibers among many others. Vaginal slings are incorporated in the surgical procedures used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women, using different types of vaginal slings such as synthetic slings, natural slings, and single-incision slings. The key factors that drive the market growth include rise in the incidence of stress urinary incontinence coupled with increase in the female geriatric population. In addition, keen interest of market players in the development of materially advanced vaginal slings, and rise in the demand for single-incision vaginal slings supplement the market growth. The global vaginal slings market was valued at $628 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $1,626 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 14.5% from 2017 to 2023.

The global vaginal slings market is segmented based on type, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into conventional vaginal slings and advanced vaginal slings. Based on end user, it is classified into hospitals, clinics, and others. The advanced vaginal slings segment is growing at a fast pace, registering a CAGR of 16.0% from 2017 to 2023. In addition, vaginal slings are highly incorporated in the hospitals, and has generated the highest revenue in this segment throughout the forecast period.

By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In the recent years, Asia-Pacific has witnessed rapid growth in the vaginal slings market. Japan and China are the major contributors to the robust growth of Asia-Pacific vaginal slings market owing to their high geriatric population density along with increase in healthcare expenditure.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Conventional Vaginal Slings

Advanced Vaginal Slings

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Coloplast

Boston Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard, Inc.

American Medical Systems

Ethicon, Inc.

Caldera Medical

Cook Medical

Covidien (Medtronic)

ProSurg

Cogentix Medical

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Sofradim

B Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

Nipro Corporation

Olympus Corporation

ABISS

Betatech