Travel Retail Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

The global Travel retail market size is expected to reach $125.1 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Rise in disposable income has elevated the consumers’ lifestyle and shifted their preference towards apparels, luxury goods, premium fragrances, cosmetics, and other products. Moreover, the development in emerging nations such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is projected to supplement the global travel retail market growth. However, unorganized local market and stringent government regulations in airport retailing hamper the global travel retail market growth.

The global travel retail market is segmented on the basis of product, channel, and geography. The product segment includes perfumes & cosmetics, wine & spirits, tobacco, electronics, luxury goods, food & confectionery, and catering & others. In 2016, beauty products, namely, perfumes & cosmetics accounted for the maximum revenue with more than 30% market share. Based on channel, the global travel retail market is classified into airports; cruise liners; railway stations; and border, downtown, & hotel shops. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31343

On the basis of product type, the luxury goods segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the travel retail market. The purchase of these goods is extremely dependent on the economic stability of any region, as the goods are majorly procured by the upper economic classes. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the analysis period, due to the presence of large number of retail companies in China, India, Thailand, and others. In addition, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to increase in number of high net worth individuals and a growing tourism industry.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT ARE:

DFS Group

Dufry

LS Travel Retail

Lotte Duty Free

King Power International Group

The Shilla Duty Free

Gebr. Heinemann

China Duty Free Group (CDFG)

Aer Rianta International (ARI)

The Naunace Group

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global travel retail market to identify the potential investment pockets.

It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the travel retail market potential and gain stronger market foothold.

Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated.

Quantitative analysis of the travel retail industry from 2016 to 2023 is highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and strength of the buyers & suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Perfumes & Cosmetics

Wine & Spirits

Electronics

Luxury Goods

Food, Confectionery, & Catering

Tobacco

Others

By Channel

Airports

Cruise Liners

Railway Stations

Border, Downtown, & Hotel Shops

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Italy

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31343

THE OTHER PLAYERS IN THE MARKET INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

Regstaer Duty Free

Baltona Duty Free

Le Bridge Duty Free

Autogrill

Dubai Duty Free

James Richardson Corporation