Smart Meter Data Management Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

A smart meter is an electronic device that records energy consumption in intervals and communicates it on a frequent basis for monitoring and billing. This device consists of hardware and software components. Hardware components of a smart meter include handheld devices, meter, hubs, storage devices, transceivers, powerline communication (PLC) modems, LCD display, and others, while software consists of smart meter includes meter data management system, meter data analytics software, network management software, and others. Smart meters also require frequent maintenance, upgradation, and other services in its lifespan.

Growth in demand for smart meters across the world to efficiently use energy sources and monitor energy consumptions drives the market growth. Further, supportive rules and regulations, as well as initiatives undertaken by the governing bodies of the nations, boosts the demand for smart meter data management products worldwide. However, the high cost of these meters and management of high volumes of data can be concerning factors that impact the market development. Nevertheless, increasing volume of meter data and high demand for predictive analysis are expected to offer considerable growth opportunities for the smart meter data management market.

The global smart meter data management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. The software segment is further segmented into meter data management system (MDMS), meter data analytics (MDA), and software communication. Services are further studied across consulting, project management, implementation and integration, and other support services. The MDMS market is further segmented into electric, gas, and water segments based on their application.

Based on deployment type, the smart meter data management market is divided into cloud based and on-premise. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report include Oracle Corporation, Arad Group, Trilliant Holdings, Inc., Elster Group GmbH, Itron, Siemens AG, Aclara Technologies LLC, Enoro, ElectSolve Technology Solutions & Services, Inc., and Landis+Gyr.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

Software

MDMS

By Application

Electric

Gas

Water

MDA

Communication Software

Services

Consulting Services

Project Management Services

Implementation and Integration Services

Other Support Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premise

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

