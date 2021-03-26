Route Optimization Software Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

Route optimization software provides optimized route planning for various applications such as pickup planning, route identification, cargo arrival time estimation, scheduled deliveries, and others. Various industry players, including Route4Me, Inc., Ifs Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., Paragon Software Systems plc, and others, offer optimized route optimization software in the global market. Over the recent years, industry verticals such as transportation, retail, food & beverages, and others have implemented this software at a rapid pace to improve the delivery and assignments of their goods in the global market.

The global route optimization software market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to increase in ICT expenditure by governments in several developed as well as developing regions. In addition, growth in demand for efficient fleet management and on-time goods & material delivery augment the route optimization software market among several user groups such as large and small & medium enterprises. However, lack of proper ICT infrastructure in underdeveloped regions, including Africa and Latin America, is expected to restrain this growth.

The global route optimization software market is segmented based on solution, deployment type, user type, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of solution, it is bifurcated into software and services. Based on user type, it is divided into the SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of deployment type, it is categorized by cloud and on-premise deployment. Based on industry vertical, the market is classified into on-demand food delivery, taxi, homecare & field services, retail & FMCG, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as FLS- Fastleansmart, Geoconcept, MiTSystems, Optimoroute, Inc., ORTEC, Paragon Software Systems, PLC, Prism Visual Software, Inc., Route4Me, Inc., ROUTIFIC, and Wise Systems, Inc. are also provided. All these market players are involved in various market development strategies such as partnership, product innovation, and business expansion to augment their market reach in the global route optimization software market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Solution

Software

Service

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premise

By User Type

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

On-demand Food Delivery

Taxi

Homecare & Field Services

Retail & FMCG

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa