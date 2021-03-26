Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump Market 2021 Status and Global Outlook- Gardner Denver Inc., Busch Holding GmbH, Tuthill Corporation

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

The Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Gardner Denver Inc., Busch Holding GmbH, Tuthill Corporation, Gast Manufacturing Inc. (Idex Corporation), Atlas Copco Group, ULVAC Technologies Inc., Pneumofore S.p.A., Gebr. Becker GmbH, The Kurt J. Lesker Company Amongst Others.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358102/rotary-vane-vacuum-pump-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?source=&Mode=SD48

Key Developments:

– March 2020 – Pneumofore S.p.A participated in the technical conference and exhibition for can makers and suppliers operating in the Latin America metal packaging sector where the company presented the low Life Cycle Cost approach of Pneumofore Rotary Vane solutions and high energy savings that could be achieved with the correct usage of pressure setting in the supply of compressed air and vacuum.

– February 2020 – Atlas Copco acquired Dekker Vacuum Technologies, Inc. The company engages in the development of vacuum equipment and service solutions for industrial applications. This acquisition will complement Atlas Copco’s existing portfolio in the liquid ring pump market and will enable the company to serve more vacuum applications at the customers. The acquired business will operationally become part of the Industrial Vacuum Division within the company’s Vacuum Technique Business Area.

Market Overview:

Vacuum pumps have had a substantial demand from various end-user verticals as the operations involved in these verticals are incredibly susceptible to corrosion, due to constant exposure to several harsh environments. This is emphasizing the need for vacuum pumps to comply with various industry regulations. A rotary vane vacuum pump is an oil-sealed rotary displacement pump with a system comprising of housing, an eccentrically installed rotor, vanes that move radially under spring force, and the inlet and outlet. The outlet valve is generally oil-sealed.

– In April 2020, an independent testing organization, TV Sd, carried out a comparison of the vacuum pumps, by simulating a standard industrial process. Under such constraints, the result indicated that the oil-lubricated rotary vane vacuum pump has superior performance. The R 5 RA 0630 C oil-lubricated rotary vane vacuum pump (RVVP) from Busch was tested, and it performed better (in terms of pump-down time and energy consumption) than the screw vacuum pump (SVP) which was initially designed as a compressor. The test results are indicative of the superiority of the vane vacuum pump in such an industrial performance class.

Key Market Trends:

Semiconductor Industry is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– With the semiconductor industry being a key driver of the significant regions economic strength, global competitiveness, and technology leadership, especially in microprocessors, the demand for vane vacuum pumps has been substantial. The rapid development of semiconductor technology led the semiconductor devices as well to develop from generation to generation. Currently, the manufacture and use of semiconductor equipment involves many high and new techniques, such as various chemical elements, and has a robust technical comprehensiveness.

– Semiconductor equipment technology has gradually integrated technology modularization into equipment, making it highly automated and intelligent. This has affected the natural separation of material and the process to change. New vacuum applications in the semiconductor manufacturing process have emerged, mainly fueled by the production of smartphones, high-brightness LED lighting, photovoltaic solar panels, and Li-ion batteries.

– Semiconductor process vacuum is used across evaporation, sputtering, PECVD, vacuum dry etching, vacuum adsorption, testing equipment, vacuum cleaning, and other bonding processes. The flammable, explosive, and toxic substance gases in the manufacturing process of semiconductor, leads to the manufacturer of vacuum pumps to adhere to compliances such as CE and UL/CSA standards for production and personnel safety.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358102/rotary-vane-vacuum-pump-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025?source=&Mode=SD48

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Key points in this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]