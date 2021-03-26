Poultry Health Market is Expected to be worth US$11.0 Bn by the End of 2025

Global Poultry Health Market: Snapshot

This report on poultry health market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, providing products of poultry health as well as new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global poultry health market with respect to the leading market segments based on treatment, and geographies.

Global Poultry Health Market: Segmentation

Based on the treatment, the poultry health market has been segmented into: By treatment as, Therapeutics, diagnostics & genetics. The therapeutics segment is again categorized into Vaccines Feed Additives, Anti-Infectives, Paraciticides, Others. The diagnostics is again categorized into Test, ELISA, PCR, Others, Imaging: Each of the market segments have been extensively analyzed based on the market related factors such as increasing demand of poultry vaccines worldwide, and technological advancement in various geographies.

Moreover, historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ million for each segment has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Poultry Health Market: Drivers and Restraints

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the poultry health market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global poultry health market.

Global Poultry Health Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, poultry health market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides with market size and forecast for major countries in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides with market attractiveness analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, pricing analysis and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global poultry health market.

Global Poultry Health Market: Competitive Landscape

The key findings section included in the report would assist existing market players in expanding their market shares, and new companies in establishing their presence in the global poultry health market. The report also profiles key players operating in the poultry health market which are Bayers AG, Merck Animal Health , Zoetis Inc., Bimeda Inc., Ceva Sante Animale, Elanco Animal Health (Eli Lilly and Company), Merial Animal Health (Sanofi S.A. ), and Virbac.

