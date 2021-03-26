Pneumonia Testing Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

Pneumonia is indicated as a complex infection, which affects the lower part of the respiratory tract along with deposition of cough in the lungs. It may even occur as a consequence to an upper tract infection. Frequently, it occurs in people with weakened immunity, and in geriatric population and children. Biotechnological methods can be approached for testing of pneumonia such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR). The global pneumonia testing market was valued at $932 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $1,738 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2017 to 2023.

The report segments the pneumonia testing market by method, type, technology, end user, and region. In terms of method, the market is classified into immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, and point-of-care (POC) testing. Based on technology, it is categorized into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence, western blot, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunohistochemistry (IHC), and others. By type, it is bifurcated into analyzers and consumables. Depending on end user, it is divided into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, homecare, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Increased awareness regarding early diagnosis, rise in popularity of POC testing, and surge in government expenditures on healthcare. However, limited detection capability and accuracy of some of the pneumonia testing products and regulatory and economic hurdles hamper the market growth. Some of the factors such as increase in adoption of molecular diagnostic testing and untapped markets in developing economies could open avenues of opportunities for the pneumonia testing market.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

F-Hoffmann la Roche Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

bioMerieux

Becton, Dickenson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Meridian Biosciences

Quest Diagnostics

Quidel

Pneumonia Testing Market key SEGMENTS:

By Method

Immunodiagnostics

Molecular Diagnostics

Point of Care (POC) Testing

By Technology

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Immunofluorescence

Western Blot

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Others

By Type

Analyzers

Consumables

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Homecare

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

The other players of the pneumonia testing market include (companies not profiled in the report):

AdvanDx

Beckman Coulter

Cepheid

Concile

Diamedix

DiaSorin

Fast-track Diagnostics

SeraCare

Trinity Biotech.