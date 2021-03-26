Uncategorized

Pneumonia Testing Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

Pneumonia is indicated as a complex infection, which affects the lower part of the respiratory tract along with deposition of cough in the lungs. It may even occur as a consequence to an upper tract infection. Frequently, it occurs in people with weakened immunity, and in geriatric population and children. Biotechnological methods can be approached for testing of pneumonia such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR). The global pneumonia testing market was valued at $932 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $1,738 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2017 to 2023.

The report segments the pneumonia testing market by method, type, technology, end user, and region. In terms of method, the market is classified into immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, and point-of-care (POC) testing. Based on technology, it is categorized into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence, western blot, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunohistochemistry (IHC), and others. By type, it is bifurcated into analyzers and consumables. Depending on end user, it is divided into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, homecare, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Increased awareness regarding early diagnosis, rise in popularity of POC testing, and surge in government expenditures on healthcare. However, limited detection capability and accuracy of some of the pneumonia testing products and regulatory and economic hurdles hamper the market growth. Some of the factors such as increase in adoption of molecular diagnostic testing and untapped markets in developing economies could open avenues of opportunities for the pneumonia testing market.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.
The market estimations provided in this report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.
In-depth analysis based on geography facilitates in analyzing the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Abbott Laboratories
F-Hoffmann la Roche Ltd.
Hologic Inc.
bioMerieux
Becton, Dickenson and Company
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Meridian Biosciences
Quest Diagnostics
Quidel

Pneumonia Testing Market key SEGMENTS:

By Method

Immunodiagnostics
Molecular Diagnostics
Point of Care (POC) Testing

By Technology

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
Immunofluorescence
Western Blot
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Immunohistochemistry (IHC)
Others

By Type

Analyzers
Consumables

By End User

Hospitals
Diagnostic Laboratories
Homecare
Others

By Region

North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Taiwan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Rest of LAMEA

The other players of the pneumonia testing market include (companies not profiled in the report):

AdvanDx
Beckman Coulter
Cepheid
Concile
Diamedix
DiaSorin
Fast-track Diagnostics
SeraCare
Trinity Biotech.

