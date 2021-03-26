Philippines Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

The Philippines plastic extrusion molded parts market size was valued at $618.9 million in 2016 which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2017 to 2023 to reach $788.2 million by 2023. Plastic extrusion molding is more flexible process as compared to other molding process with simpler operation and shorter cycle time. It facilitates the production of large molding parts with a constant cross-section at low costs. It is used to manufacture a range of plastic components such as drinking straws, pipes, curtain tracks, wall components, wall protection components, and automotive parts.

The Philippines plastic extrusion molded parts market is driven by the low cost of feedstock & energy prices and growth in demand for extrusion parts from the construction industry. However, volatile nature of crude oil prices hampers the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, significant growth of plastic industry in Philippines is expected to provide substantial growth opportunity to the industry players in the near future.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31574

The Philippines plastic extrusion molded parts market is segmented based on its applications such as housing building material, automobile, and infrastructure. The report also comprises of competitors and customers active in the market. Competitors are the key players manufacturing the plastic extrusion molded parts, however, customer include the industries, which are using these extruded parts in diverse applications.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the major market players include:

Gemphil Electronics Assemblies, Inc.

COFTA Moulding Corporation

Indoplas Philippines

KIMIKA Industrial Corporation

Engineered Profiles LLC

The Dow Chemical Company

Bemis Company, Inc.

Quanex Building Products Corporation

Royal Group, Inc.

Pexco LLC

Bestpak Manufacturing Enterprises, Inc.

JM Eagle, Inc.

Royal Group, Inc.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key customers include:

Duros Development Corp.

Nation Manufacturing and Industrial Products Corporation

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Rehau Incorporated

Vision Group

DENSO Corporation

Foton Philippines

Isuzu Philippines Corporation

Mitsuwa Chemical Co., Ltd.

Eaton Corporation plc

MHG Asia Pacific

Rehau Incorporated

Roop Polymers Limited

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics of the Philippines plastic extrusion molded parts industry.

In-depth analysis of all applications is conducted by constructing market estimations for key segments between 2016 and 2023, which assist to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The report assists to understand the strategies adopted by the companies for market expansion.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape to understand the competitive environment across various competitors and customers in the market.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31574

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

Housing Building Material

Automobile

Infrastructure