Pay TV Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Business Opportunities and Forecast – IMARC Group

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Pay TV Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, finds that the global pay TV market size reached US$ 233.6 Billion in 2019. Pay TV, also known as subscription television, includes pay-per-view premium content delivered on-demand or at a scheduled time. It is a means of providing additional and specialized programming for a fee. It also requires the user to lease a proprietary coaxial cable or satellite dish network set-top box. Pay TV signals are encrypted to prevent theft of services, unlike over-the-air (OTA) TV signals that can be accessed freely by using an antenna. In recent years, pay TV has gained immense popularity worldwide as the service providers offer bundled packages to viewers for omnichannel accessibility across both OTT and pay TV.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Pay TV Market Trends:

Pay TV offers numerous benefits, including scalability, cost-effectiveness, and transparency of operations. It also provides a combination of broadband and broadcast services to ensure the efficient distribution of mass and personalized content for consumers. It further creates a single convergent stack for end-to-end solutions that combine customer management, billing, payment and order functionalities. On account of this, the demand for pay TV has escalated across the globe. Besides this, the utilization of data analytics that helps gain insights regarding audience preferences also represents one of the significant growth-inducing factors. Channels that cater to specific audiences use advertisements and user-generated subscriptions integrated with cloud computing and analytical solutions to leverage the ‘as-a-service’ business model and provide improved content results. Some of the other factors, such as rapid urbanization, widespread adoption of integrated broadband broadcasting (IBB) systems and the increasing availability of high definition (HD) and ultra-high definition (UHD) content through satellite networks, are also providing a positive impact on the market. Looking forward, the market is expected to witness moderate growth during the next five years (2020-2025).

Market Summary:

Based on the type, prepaid is the most popular type, followed by postpaid.

On the basis of the technology type, the market has been categorized into cable TV, digital terrestrial television (DTT) and satellite, and internet protocol television (IPTV). At present, DTT and satellite is the leading segment.

The market has been classified based on the application into commercial, residential and others. Amongst these, the residential sector represents the largest application segment.

Region-wise, North America (the United States and Canada) holds the leading position in the market. Other major regions include Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, Spain and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Bharti Airtel Limited, DIRECTV (AT&T Communications), Dish Network Corporation, DishTV India, Fetch TV Pty Limited (Astro All Asia Networks), Foxtel (News Corp. Australia), Rostelecom PJSC, Tata Sky Limited and Tricolor TV.

